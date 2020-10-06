Turmoil pushes nearly 87,000 Haitians across Dominican border

Santo Domingo.- Haiti’s current turmoil leads to the increasingly intense migratory flow of its citizens to the Dominican Republic.

Legal and illegal, its massive presence is evident: only in the first half of this year 87,850 of its citizens entered through the four border crossings.

Almost two months ago hundreds of them were certified as Dominican citizens, thousands received residences and temporary stay, thousands were granted visas in key categories, and a mass of undocumented people continue to enter freely through the porous border.

For that reason the Immigration agency continues without a response to the problem and the streets are increasingly loaded with illegal immigrants.