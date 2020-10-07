Justice Ministry calls opposition leader to talk audit

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Office (Pepca) has notified interim PLD party president Juan Temístocles Montás, to question him about their refusal to be audited by the Accounts Chamber on the funds received from the Gov. during 2012 and 2016.

Also summoned were the PLD comptroller and financial manager, Francisco Liranzo and Audilio Vargas, respectively.

This investigative step by Pepca has taken effect after a visit by Accounts Chamber president, Hugo Francisco Álvarez Pérez, where he also submitted other pending cases.

Attorney General, Miriam Germán Brito said that she doesn’t know why the PLD obstructs the work of the Accounts Chamber but announced that the Justice Ministry already has an ongoing investigation in this regard.

Germán Brito referred to the issue when answering a question from N Digital at the conclusion of a virtual press conference, via the Zoom platform, which he offered to journalists who cover the source of the Attorney General’s Office.