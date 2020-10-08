US$430.9M probe targets Dominican Republic’s ex-ruling party

Santo Domingo.- The RD$1.5 billion (US$430.9 million) in State funds given to Dominican Republic’s former ruling party (PLD) is the target of an investigation by the Anticorruption Office (Pepca), and correspond to the tenure of then PLD president Leonel Fernandez.

The funds were allocated to the PLD between 2012 and 2016, when Víctor Díaz Rúa was the party finance secretary.

The investigation comes in the heels of a meeting between Accounts Chamber president, Hugo Francisco Álvarez, and Attorney General Miriam Germán, where the obstacles by the PLD against an audit of the funds received between 2012 and 2016.