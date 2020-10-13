Over 9,748 Dominican troops at the border on Haiti turmoil

Santo Domingo.- 9,748 members of the Dominican military have been deployed along the border with Haiti, including 120 Intelligence specialists to control alien trafficking.

The unprecedented military presence on the border comes n the heels of unrest in northeastern Haiti, where local media report clashes between rival gangs.

The deployment was ordered by Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Carlos Díaz Morfa, who said that the armed forces manage and improve actions to control the illicit trafficking of people, goods and drugs.

“The old-fashioned idea of ​​a neglected border region, with little surveillance, in charge of poorly equipped and isolated military posts, is a thing of the past,” said Díaz on Mon.

He revealed that surveillance on the border is in charge of 8,672 members of the Army, which have now been joined by 153 sailors from the Navy, 83 from the Air Force, 702 from the Specialized Border Security Corps (Cesfront), 18 from the Specialized Port Security Corps, and 120 intelligence specialists from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.