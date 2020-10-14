Dominican Republic lawmakers face ethics test

Santo Domingo.- Senior ruling party (PRM) leader Emmanuel Esquea Guerrero on Monday sided with the legislators of that organization in eliminating the so-called “little barrel” funds considered illegal.

The “little barrel” is the name given to the funds received by senators for each inhabitant of their demarcation, while the “little chest” is the money assigned to the deputies for the same concept.

Esquea Guerrero tweeted that the fund is an initiative of the outgoing Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).