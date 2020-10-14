Villagers want Maj. General dishonorably discharged

Santo Domingo.- Inhabitants of Gonzalo, in Sabana Grande de Boyá, Monte Plata province, have asked Luis Abinader to dishonorably discharge Maj. Gen. Adán Cáceres Silvestre, head of the Presidency Guard for alleged environmental damage and illegal expropriation of land in the area.

According to a press release, they asked the then president-elect to name a commission made up of the Defense Minister and other officials, to investigate Cáceres’ actions.

The inhabitants of Gonzalo affirm that Cáceres has appropriated hundreds of hectares, including the Boyá River basin, “where he recently downed dozens of royal palms and several trees to plant lemons, in clear violation of Environment Law 64-00.