35 people were arrested during operations by National Police

The Eastern Santo Domingo Directorate of the National Police intensified the operations to keep perpetrators of crimes at bay, and this Friday arrested 35 people in various places in the area, many of them who were wanted for pending matters with the justice system.

In the operations, coordinated and directed by General Máximo Báez Aybar, police commander of the area, besides the arrest of the alleged criminals, the agents seized l97 portions of cocaine and 204 portions of marijuana.

They were also equipped with scales to weigh the drugs, two hookahs, knives, cash, credit cards, cell phones, and other objects delivered to the judicial authorities of the municipality of Santo Domingo East for the corresponding purposes.

General Máximo Báez Aybar said that all the detainees are being purged in the different police detachments of the sectors and neighborhoods where they were arrested, to determine those who have pending warrants.

Báez Aybar informed that most of the detentions took place in the sectors of La Ureña, located in the marginal of Las Américas and Los Solares. Places where drug distribution centers also operated and were dismantled.

The high official said that the operations will continue and that they are executed by express instructions of the director of the National Police, Major General Edward Sánchez González, to maintain the peace and tranquility of the citizens.

Baez Aybar warned at the same time the business owners of the entire Eastern Zone and the municipalities of Guerra, San Luis, and Boca Chica that they must abide by the official national curfew that provides for the closing of the establishments at nine o’clock at night, on weekdays and at seven at night, Saturday and Sunday.

The eastern zone’s police commander also asked citizens to respect the curfew and circulate on streets, avenues, and public businesses, among other places, wearing proper masks.