Previous Gov. committed ‘criminal act’ with anesthetic

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Plutarco Arias, on Friday. labeled as a “criminal act” the acquisition of the anesthetic bupivacaine, by the previous administration from the Síntesis S.R.L laboratory.

Arias said batch number 04620Z did not meet the standards required in the process of good manufacturing practices, thus causing serious harm to patients.

Local media report that at least two patients went into a comma after they were administered the anesthetic.

Faced with adverse reactions, in recent days Dominican Republic’s Medicine, Food and Health Products Directorate (DIGEMAPS), proceeded to confiscate the batch, to safeguard the quality, safety and efficacy of drugs marketed in the country.