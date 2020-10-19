Raids net 71 curfew violators; autos and bikes

Mao, Dominican Republic.- 73 people arrested, five autos and dozens of motorcycles held was the result of the curfew operations carried out Sun. in provinces of the Northwest.

National Police and Army sources on Monday said the arrest aim to avoid crowding and the spread of the coronavirus among citizens, to which the mandatory use of masks and physical distancing are required.

In a press release, the Police adds that Justice Ministry officials also assisted the raids at 24-7 shopping centers in Montecristi, Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón and Valverde provinces, “in compliance to the measures contained in Decree 267-20 of the Executive Power.”