Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the center of the Atlantic

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Epsilon formed Monday in the mid-Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers per hour).

Further strengthening is expected, and by Thursday, it will be close to or have the force of a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Early Monday, the storm’s vortex was 1,185 kilometers (735 miles) southeast of Bermuda.

There have been so many storms this season that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet to name them after exhausting this year’s list of official names.