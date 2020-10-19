Week will start with less rain

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported that the week will start with less rainfall, although there will be scattered showers in the afternoon in some provinces.

“This Monday, in the first hours of the day there will be slight cloudiness and mostly sun, but in the afternoon it will change because there will be a slight increase in cloudiness, which will generate short showers towards the northeast, southeast, and the Central Mountain Range,” it said in its report last night. However, Onamet specified that at night the cloud activity will be reduced in most of the provinces of the country.