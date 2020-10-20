Top official faces probe for unjustified assets of US$1.5M

Santo Domingo.- Youth Minister, Kinsberly Taveras, on Mon. requested a leave of absence without pay for the authorities to investigate her financial statement.

“My decision is to make myself available to be subjected to an investigation on my declaration of assets,” said the official after indicating that she will go on Oct. 23r before the Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) to defend my honor and transparency of my career.”

The announcement comes after Pepca director Wilson Camacho, said he will summon the official during the course of this week to verify with her the issue of her statement, in which she declared unjustified assets of around US$1.5 million.

He said the Justice Ministry has been following up on the issue of the statements, and that since the complaint of the youth minister’s case appeared on Nuria Piera’s TV program, they initiated an ex officio investigation.