Why Dominicans scoff at isolation, curfew

Santo Domingo .- A few weeks after the confinement measures began in the country to avoid the increase in the spread of COVID-19, some people began to violate the restrictions.

Months have passed and this type of behavior has increased, regardless of the consequences, which translate into an increase in cases and deaths from the virus, apart from more work for the authorities.

Videos on social networks are testimonies of the hidden and open parties that people carry out in the streets, swimming pools, clubs, and populous barrios.

“They have also shown the clashes of civilians with members of the National Police and the military when they were caught violating the curfew,” Diario Libre reports.

According to sociologists Celedonio Jiménez and José Antinoe Fiallo, this disobedience and refusal of society to abide by the rules, even with the knowledge that they are to prevent the spread of the disease, has several reasons.

“Both agree that one of the reasons has been throughout the period in which the population has been in confinement and, therefore, they feel the need to act freely, with their old customs and their desire to “enjoy” the moment.