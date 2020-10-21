Dominican Government pays for COVID 19 vaccine

Santo Domingo.- National Health Insurance (Senasa) director Santiago Hazim, on Tue. said the Dominican Government paid the corresponding amount to guarantee the vaccine against COVID 19 to the Dominican population.

Interviewed on the En Televisión channel, the official said that although the exact date of when it will arrive in the country is not yet available, because it is in the phase 3 trial, the logistics have already been set up to guarantee its distribution of the vaccine throughout the national territory.

“We have a traditional vaccination plan in Public Health and it is the same scheme that is going to be used. There are approximately 1,400 vaccination posts that would be the same posts that would be used for the vaccine.”