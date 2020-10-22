‘Barrel’ fund scandal roils the Senate

Santo Domingo.- The announced plans of ruling party (PRM) senator Faride Raful to eliminate the social assistance fund known as the barrel, on Wed. met the rejection of opposition senators.

In a press conference Raful said she was renouncing the barrel in response to the voices of her constituents and public opinion demanding its repeal.

She said her initiative seeks to guarantee institutionally by eliminating the funds, which she said constitute “a distortion of the system.”

She said she will propose a restructuring of the items handled by the Senate, to eliminate those directed to the social assistance fund and its discretionary use.