Epsilon is now a category 2 hurricane

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Epsilon, located over the west-central Atlantic a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach Thursday or Friday.

Epsilon became the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 season, along with Laura, Teddy, and Delta, and the second major hurricane to form in October.

Large swells generated by Epsilon will affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, the Leeward Islands, the east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada during the next few days.