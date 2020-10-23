Fix aims to avert fatalities on the country’s busiest artery

Santo Domingo.- Public Works Minister, Deligne Ascención, announced Thur. that in the next few days work will begin to repair and expand the Duarte highway, from the National District to Santiago, to prevent the frequent traffic accidents that occur on the country’s busiest artery.

He said President Luis Abinader is concerned about the high number of collisions that occur on that road, “with the consequent loss of life and material damage that this causes.”

In a statement the official said Public Works has created a high-level commission, which must present within the next 30 days, a proposal for geometric redesign, signaling and lighting that can mitigate the effects of traffic accidents that occur there.