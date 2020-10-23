Youth Minister Kimberly Taveras exercises constitutional right not to testify

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The Minister of Youth Kimberly Taveras refused to give any explanation about her affidavit of assets. This was reported by the director of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho.

Faced with questions from the Public Ministry, Taveras decided to exercise the constitutional right not to testify about the origin of her assets.

Although she was summoned to offer explanations and did not do so, the director of Pepca indicated that it is an open investigation and that she will be called again if necessary.

The legal representatives of Taveras assured that they appeared before the authorities in compliance with the procedural requirement.

“We are not facing false information or any type of criminal violation that may involve the minister,” he said.

The minister and her lawyers did not inform the press and the Public Ministry about the reasons why she decided not to testify.