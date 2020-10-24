Tropical wave will cause rain in some areas

A tropical wave will cause scattered rains today from the early hours of the morning. From noon until nightfall there will be local downpours and thunder over the northeast, southeast, southwest, central mountain range, and the border, according to forecasts from the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

Category 1 Hurricane Epsilon, was last night 455 kilometers (283 mi) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (87 mph), moving northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (12 mph).

Onamet is also observing the evolution of a large low-pressure area west of Grand Cayman Island, with a 70% probability of cyclone formation over the next two days.

In Santo Domingo province conditions will remain partly cloudy at times with possible scattered downpours. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon are possible.

In the National District, there will be increased cloudiness in the morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tomorrow, Sunday, a tropical wave will cause scattered showers.