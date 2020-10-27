Public Health reports 165 coronavirus infections, one death

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 165 coronavirus infections and one death in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, with a new decrease in the positivity rate.

There are currently 19,458 people infected with the virus in the Dominican Republic and 633 of them are hospitalized, including 172 in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 125,008 people have been infected in the country and 2,226 total deaths have been recorded since last March.