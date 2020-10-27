Private sector in charge of botched Country Brand

Santo Domingo.- The uproar over the rejected logo that will identify the Country Brand strategy will lead to a contest and another contract for a new design.

“For us it is unacceptable that it is part of the Country Brand strategy and that is why together with the private sector we are going to start a contest to choose the logo that will complement the country brand,” said Tourism Minister David Collado.

He said the contest will be carried out with the main members of the multisector commission from the private sector.

The official said that the public sector will not participate in the contest to be run “entirely by the private sector.”