Prosecutors receive more corruption cases

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) on Tue. received three files on alleged irregularities involving the Social Assistance Plan of the Presidency and the Institute for Comprehensive Early Childhood Care (INAIPI), over “a suspicious recurrence” in the purchasing and contracting processes of these entities.

Public Procurement Director Carlos Pimentel, submitted the cases to the Pepca.

According to the investigation. the only explanation are the, “links or agreements between public officials and State providers.”

According to the cases the alleged irregularities had occurred last year, establishing that in order to carry out the purchasing and contracting processes, “millionaire awards were granted to companies that acted as intermediaries.”