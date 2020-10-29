Dominican Air Force chief: airspace control lowers drug flights

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Air Force chief of staff Maj. Gen. Leonel Muñoz Noboa, on Thur. said there have been no radar detected drug flights in Dominican Republic’s airspace during his tenure.

Núñez said the decrease in flights results from strict controls of the national airspace implemented to confront that type of crime “as much as possible.”

He affirmed that since the current management began, the institution has carried out, together with the Dominican Navy, some 35 operations in various provinces of the southern region of the country.

“During these operations we have seized drugs and endangered marine species, whose capture is prohibited, on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.”