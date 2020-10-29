Time is running out to indict the ‘Abuser’

Santo Domingo.- On November 12, the Justice Ministry will have to indict those involved in the drug trafficking and money laundering network led by Cesar Emilio Peralta (El Abusador), who is being held in Colombia awaiting extradition to the United States.

National District Court judge, Solange Vásquez, will grant a four-month extension to the Justice Ministry to conclude the investigation, counting from August 5.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code, if the Justice Ministry does not submit an accusation on said date, the judge can oblige it to do so within a period of 10 days.

Judge Vásquez also ratified the pretrial detention imposed on those implicated in the file after learning of the mandatory review.