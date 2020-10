COE issues green alert for 10 provinces

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported that ten provinces are on green alert for possible urban and rural flash flooding, overflowing rivers, streams and ravines, and landslides.

The center said the provinces on green alert are: Barahona, Gran Santo Domingo, Monsignor Nouel, Peravia, San Cristobal, La Vega, Hato Mayor, San Pedro de Macoris, Monte Plata and Azua.

From COE Twitter account: “The COE issues a Green alert for ten provinces for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and creeks, as well as sudden or urban floods, due to the passage of two days of tropical air masses that will cause downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts for this afternoon and night.”