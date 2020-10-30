Dominican Republic to audit all Gov. agencies

Santo Domingo.- Comptroller General, Luis Rafael Delgado Sánchez, on Thurs. announced that all central government agencies will be audited and that a part of them has already started the process.

“We have started in several, but all the institutions are going to be audited, it is a provision of the President of the Republic. Another group of auditors are being appointed, in addition to streamlining the procedures for some independent auditing firms to participate in this process,” he said.

Delgado Sánchez spoke during the closing of an induction process on socialization of the Basic Internal Control Standards (Nobaci), organized by the Regulatory Development Directorate of the Comptroller’s Office.