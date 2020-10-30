In a visit to the AG the Greens demand: prosecute the corrupt

Santo Domingo.- Attorney General Miriam German received Thursday a delegation of Marcha Verde, who requested information on various complaints filed between December 2018 and February this year and demand the prosecution of corruption scandals that harm the Dominican State.

“We have received with great optimism the fact that you are currently the head of the Public Ministry,” explains Marcha Verde in a document signed by Rafael Ignacio Rivas Solano, Guadalupe Valdez San Pedro, Carlos Luis Jiménez Briceño, Domingo de la Cruz and Lourdes Adalgiza Jiménez Bautista.

“We are facing the historic opportunity to produce important advances in the fight against corruption in our country,” adds the letter deposited with the Secretary of the Justice Ministry.

Before delivering the document, the members of Marcha Verde were received by Germán, who was accompanied by deputy attorney general Yeni Berenice Reynoso.