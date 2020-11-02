Country-brand: Dominican Republic-Cocaine

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) has seized a record 9,476.22 kilos of drugs in the first 10 months this year, almost half of that just in the in the last three months.

The information emerges just three days after US-based investigative reporter Angel Martinez mocked that the nation’s country-brand should be “Dominican Republic-Cocaine,” given the sheer number of major drug busts.

According to information from the DNCD, between January and August 2020 it seized 4,890 kilos of drugs, of which 71%, that is, 3,484 correspond to cocaine and 1,401 to marijuana.

This means that in seven months the previous management had seized 51.5% of all the drugs confiscated to date.