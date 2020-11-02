COVID infects 259 Dominicans, causes one more death

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered one death and 259 new ones infected by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

With the new positives, the nation has 127,591 accumulated infected, of which 19,707 correspond to active cases of the disease.

Of the total infected, 105,634 patients have overcome the virus. Since the arrival of the disease, 474,510 cases have been ruled out.

The death toll from coronavirus in the nation rose to 2,250 with a death rate per million inhabitants of 215.34 while the fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.