Farmacia Los Hidalgos presents new branches

Farmacia Los Hidalgos expanded its catalog of branches with new openings to reach more Dominicans.

The most recent openings of the pharmacy chain have a seat in Santo Domingo at Sabana Larga Avenue # 11503, at San Vicente de Paúl Avenue # 32 at the corner of Marcos del Rosario Street, Local A, Los Mina; and on Ovando avenue at the corner of Duarte avenue, which is a new pharmacy format called Hidalgos +; also in the city of Bonao, on Avenida Juan Bosch.

They, duly equipped and with the protocols in place to prevent the contagion and spread of Covid-19, have the widest range of ethical and over-the-counter medicines that have a health registration issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

Likewise, in most of these new pharmacies, the customer will find a varied offer of complementary products such as those for orthopedics and support, hospital supplies, personal care, dermo-cosmetics, convenience items, specialized nutrition, baby care, and related products. to the welfare of the whole family.

It should be noted that Los Hidalgos have free home service, as well as blood pressure and blood glucose measurements for their clients, for which all recommended hygiene protocols are taken into account in times of pandemic, social distancing, mandatory use of a mask, cleaning continuous facilities, disinfection of products and medicines, among others.

The opening of these new facilities shows that the pandemic has not stopped the chain’s growth but has strengthened users’ confidence that life in our country continues; Los Hidalgos committing to bring more Dominicans attention to the trusted pharmaceutical company, from your pharmaceutical experts.

These join a chain that has had a presence in the country since August 1975. It currently has more than 60 branches throughout the Dominican Republic.