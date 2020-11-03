DR continues to record low COVID-19 fatality rate

The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that the fatality rate maintains a downward trend and stands at 1.76%, according to bulletin number 229 on the situation of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

The epidemiological bulletin issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) indicated that the fatality rate reported by the Dominican Republic for deaths related to the COVID-19 disease is 215.53 per million inhabitants.

The document, cut to November 2, showed 257 new confirmed cases, for a total of 127,848, and 105 thousand 982 recovered cases. Active cases 19,614 and discharged 477,512.

The institution reported two deaths in the last 24 hours; no deaths were registered in that period. At the same time, the total number of deaths recorded in the country rose to 2,252.

Likewise, in the last 24 hours, 4,471 PCR samples were carried out for 605,360 processed.

The positivity in the samples processed in the last four weeks is 10.14%, and the daily one is 7.89 percent.

A total of 169 patients are in Intensive Care Units, for 32% of them, 86 are on ventilators for 20 percent. Due to Covid-19, there are 641 patients out of 3,292 available for 19 percent in terms of bed occupancy.

In bulletin 229, deaths from hypertension are 32.77 percent of cases, from diabetes, 20.96 percent. Meanwhile, 247 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus, as well as 643 health workers. Meanwhile, a total of 12,063 children under 20 years of age have been affected by the disease.

Call to the population.

The health authorities insist that the population must reinforce hygiene measures, maintain physical distance, and use a mask to avoid getting sick from COVID-19.