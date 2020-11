Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 257 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, out of 4,471 samples processed, with a daily positivity of 7.89%.

It said two deaths were registered, while the total number of cases in the country reached 127,848; active cases reached 19,614 and 105,982 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile the deaths stood at 2,252.