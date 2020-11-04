Senate taps new Electoral Board today

Santo Domingo.- Today the Senate will elect the new members of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) amid rumors of alleged agreements between some parties to choose the candidates of their choice and social pressure not to appoint people with political ties.

Senators Iván Silva and Ricardo de los Santos, members of the commission in charge of evaluating the candidates to join the JCE, assured that they do not receive pressure from anyone, and that the purging of the 306 who aspired was done in accordance with the law.

They denied receiving orders from the National Palace to exclude Eddy Olivares from the shortlists that will be presented to the plenary session at 4:00 p.m. from today.