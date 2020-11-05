Dominican Republic’s biggest graft case trial starts today

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry plans to begin this Thursday the opening arguments of the case against the six accused of taking US$92 million in bribes from Odebrecht.

“It is possible that the defense will continue with its strategy of delaying the process unnecessarily. We will continue to face this action,” Wilson Camacho, Anticorruption (Pepca) lead prosecutor told Diario Libre.

For this Thursday, starting 9am, the First Collegiate Court of the National District will hold the hearing against Ángel Rondón Rijo, Víctor Díaz Rúa, Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, Andrés Bautista García, Tommy Alberto Galán and Roberto Rodríguez Hernández.