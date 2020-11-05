Dominicans rank 3rd among Latinos in US federal prisons

By David Olen Cross

The United States having a significant foreign national population residing within the nation’s boundaries, be they legally or illegally present in the country, unfortunately includes those who commit crimes.

The extent and impact of foreign national crime on the U.S. citizens and residents of this country is clearly revealed by a simple search on the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmates statistics website under the heading of inmate citizenship.

Here are the countries of origin, moreover, the number and percentage of those countries citizens recently incarcerated in the U.S. BOP prison system (Note: The most recent BOP crime numbers available were from October 31, 2020.).

Inmate Citizenship:

– Mexico 14,764 inmates, 9.6 percent;

– Colombia 1,582 inmates, 1.0 percent;

– Dominican Republic 1,259 inmates, 0.8 percent;

– Cuba 889 inmates, 0.6 percent;

– Other / unknown countries 7,385 inmates, 4.8 percent;

– United States 128,471 inmates, 83.2 percent;

Total: 154,350 inmates.

To explain the meaning of these preceding criminal alien inmate numbers and percentages, I will translate them into words:

Combining October 31st BOP criminal alien inmate numbers, there were 25,879 criminal aliens in the BOP prison system. Alien inmates were 16.8 percent of the federal prison population.

With 14,764 Mexican nationals being incarcerated in the BOP prison system, at 57.1percent, they represent a significant majority of criminal aliens in federal prisons.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons breaks down the federal prison population into 13 types of offenses. One of the top six offenses, the reason inmates are serving time in federal prisons is for immigration crimes. There were 5,999 inmates in the BOP prison system incarcerated for immigration crimes; they were 4.1 percent of the federal prison population.