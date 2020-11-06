Constitution Day: here are some facts you should know

Today is the Day of the Constitution of the Dominican Republic, and it is 176 years since it was put into effect, which was signed in San Cristóbal to preserve national sovereignty.

It also guarantees people certain rights and freedoms. The majority of the countries have a written constitution.

Aristotle was born in Estagaria, Macedonia, 384 BC. C. and died in Chalcis Eubea, Greece, 322 a. C. impacted philosophy and the logical and ethical methodology and the shaping of political science, finding in his work a typology of the Constitution.

However, this thinker never formulated a systematic theory and never intended to codify a consistent study of the Constitution scientifically.

The first genuinely national constitutional document that regulated tour people’s independent life was the Act of Separation that served as the new State’s constitution on February 27, 1844. However, it was on November 6 of the same year when in the city of San Cristóbal the first Dominican Constitution was proclaimed.

In the Dominican Republic, it was on November 6, 1844, when the first Constitution was promulgated. AIItas has been modified 39 times after its enactment, although its most recent change has not been enacted.

The Congress that brings together the Chamber of Deputies and Senators in the National Assembly is the one that modifies the Constitution in our country. The Dominicans must draft our constitution we take as a model of France and that of the United States.

Of the modifications that the Dominican Substantive Charter has undergone, the one of February 19, 1858, called the Constitution of Moca, due to its proclamation there, has been designated as the most democratic in the Dominican Republic.