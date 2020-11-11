Dominican Republic extends curfew 20 more days

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch extended the curfew for 20 more days, as a measure that seeks to reduce the contagion of the pandemic.

“The curfew established in the national territory by Decree Is extends for 20 days, from November 12 to December 1 of the current year, modified by Decree No. 554-20,” says Article 1 of Decree 619-20, released Tue. night by the Presidency to the media.

President Luis Abinader on October 18, through decree 553-20, had extended another 45 days of the state of emergency to continue the fight against the coronavirus.

The head of state also extended by means of decree 554-20, as of October 18 of the current year, 25 more days of the curfew, which expire today Wednesday.