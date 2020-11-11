Former Dominican leader still suckles the teats of State

Santo Domingo.- Former President Danilo Medina and former Vice President Margarita Cedeño were formally admitted Tue. as full members of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).

The oath was administered by Parlacen president Fanny Salinas Fernández during an extraordinary session held virtually via Zoom.

The news raises eyebrows given the entity’s history of a do-nothing source of political favors.

Medina and his party were soundly defeated in the July election, as the result of rampant government corruption in his two terms in office.