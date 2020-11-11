New Electoral Board members take the oath

Minister Jose Paliza: we promised an independent JCE and there you have it.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Senate on Wed. administered the oath to the new members of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) for the period 2020-2024.

The Senate appointed Román Jaquez Liranzo as president of the JCE, along with the new members: Samir Chami Isa, Patricia Lorenzo, Dolores Fernández and Rafael Armando Vallejos Santelises.

The officials were sworn in at a ceremony held at 10am in the Upper Chamber.