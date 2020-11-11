Local November 11, 2020 | 1:30 pm

Yellow rainfall alert increased to 12 provinces

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased the yellow alert levels due to the active tropical wave that affects the country and the effects of a trough at different levels of the troposphere, will continue to generate clouds for the rest of the day and into the night accompanied by moderate to heavy downpours.

The agency reported that the provinces on yellow alert rose to 12 and that those that are in green decreased to the same number.

Provinces on yellow alert:

The Great Santo Domingo Barahona
La Altagracia The Vega
San Cristobal  Peravia             
San José de Ocoa Monte Plata
Monsignor Nouel Duarte especially the Bajo Yuna
Sanchez Ramirez Maria Trinidad Sanchez            
   
Total: | 12

Green alert:

Santiago Azua
Espaillat San Pedro de Macoris
Flints  Hato Mayor
Samana   The Seibo
Mirabal Sisters                            San Juan
 The Roman Puerto Plata 
   
               Total: 12

The COE reported that due to the effects of the rains, a total of five houses were completely destroyed and that 747 were affected.

It also indicated that 3,735 people were evacuated from their residences and that six communities are incommunicado.