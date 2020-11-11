Yellow rainfall alert increased to 12 provinces

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased the yellow alert levels due to the active tropical wave that affects the country and the effects of a trough at different levels of the troposphere, will continue to generate clouds for the rest of the day and into the night accompanied by moderate to heavy downpours.

The agency reported that the provinces on yellow alert rose to 12 and that those that are in green decreased to the same number.

Provinces on yellow alert:

The Great Santo Domingo Barahona La Altagracia The Vega San Cristobal Peravia San José de Ocoa Monte Plata Monsignor Nouel Duarte especially the Bajo Yuna Sanchez Ramirez Maria Trinidad Sanchez Total: | 12

Green alert:

Santiago Azua Espaillat San Pedro de Macoris Flints Hato Mayor Samana The Seibo Mirabal Sisters San Juan The Roman Puerto Plata Total: 12

The COE reported that due to the effects of the rains, a total of five houses were completely destroyed and that 747 were affected.

It also indicated that 3,735 people were evacuated from their residences and that six communities are incommunicado.