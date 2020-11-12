US Embassy resumes interviews for some visa applicants
Santo Domingo.- After being closed since last March due to the pandemic, on Thursday the United States Embassy begins to conduct interviews for visa applicants on a limited basis.
In a statement published on the embassy’s website, it explains the visa categories that will require interviews and which ones are still suspended.
It also highlights that applicants of any visa category who have to travel for an urgent medical or humanitarian situation, can request an emergency appointment.