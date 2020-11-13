Dominican Republic official made ‘unimaginable’ amount of money

Santo domingo.- the justice Ministry maintains that the former Minister of Public Works, Víctor Díaz Rúa, used associates and relatives to hide the disproportionate increase in his assets, which it considers “unimaginable in light of the salary of any public official,” among them his son-in-law Leonardo José Guzmán Font-Bernard, who is not charged.

The prosecution reaffirms that, between October 2004 and September 2006, Díaz Rúa increased his assets by RD$895.7 million. “He magically achieved it with a salary of RD $ 75,101 as director of the National Institute of Potable Waters and Sewers (Inapa),” says the accusation of more than 500 pages that yesterday, for the second day, continued to be read in the trial against six charged for US$92 million in bribes that Odebrecht paid to ensure public works.

The justice Ministry reaffirms that the fruit of this patrimony “comes from the illicit money resulting from the acts of corruption committed to the detriment of the State and the people.”