More rains and 24 provinces remain on alert

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) keeps 24 provinces on alert due to the rains registered in the country that have left 7,285 displaced people, 13 isolated communities, ten homes destroyed, 1,457 affected, and 1,447 semi-destroyed; 26 aqueducts, three roads, and three bridges damaged.

The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) said that today a tropical wave or possible cyclone and a trough would affect the occurrence of downpours, thunder, lightning, and gusts of wind in the southeast, southwest, the Central mountain range, and border demarcations.

In yellow alert for possible flash floods, flooding of rivers, streams and ravines and for landslides are the Greater Santo Domingo, and the provinces Barahona, La Altagracia, La Vega, San Cristóbal, Peravia, San José de Ocoa, Monte Plata, Monsignor Nouel, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez and María Trinidad Sánchez.

Residents in vulnerable areas are recommended to adopt measures that prevent loss of life and property damage; they are urged not to cross rivers, streams, and gullies that present high volumes of water and withdraw from areas with slopes where landslides may be registered.

Strong waves. Strong winds and abnormal waves will be registered on the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts. The fragile and small vessels are urged to remain in port from Cabo San Rafael, La Altagracia, to Monte Cristi.

Damage. Among the damages caused by the rains are 26 out-of-service aqueducts that, according to the National Institute of Potable Waters and Sewers (Inapa), affect 294,632 users.

The Civil Defense reported that in San Pedro de Macorís the Mallen Lagoon overflowed, flooding 22 homes and in Villa Riva, Duarte province, the rising of the Azul River, left Los Contreras, Los Peinados incommunicado; the overflowing of the Jaya River affected the approach of the bridge that connects San Francisco de Macorís with La Rivera de los Sánchez.