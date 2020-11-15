OMSA will work this Sunday until noon for National Driver’s Day

The Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA) reported that due to National Driver’s Day, which is celebrated this Sunday, November 15, its units would work during special hours from 6:00 in the morning to noon.

The Director of Communication of OMSA, Miguel Martínez, indicated that the special day had been arranged by the director of the institution, Radhamés González, to recognize the hard work that the workers at the wheel do every day, to whom he expresses his congratulations.

“Exceptionally, we congratulate and highlight the dedication of our drivers who travel from end to end Greater Santo Domingo, Santiago, and Barahona, to transfer thousands of citizens who have chosen green buses as their preferred means of transport,” said Martinez.

The OMSA spokesperson explained that, with the decision, the institution joins the different activities programmed by other state agencies for that day, to identify “with the task carried out by these men and women who put their lives at risk for the benefit of the community, especially citizens with less economic income.”

He stressed that Radhamés González congratulates the drivers of the institution and the entire country and wishes these workers at the wheel the best congratulations.