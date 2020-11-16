Residents say access to river has been blocked

Boya, Dominican Republic.- Faced with the constant complaints of contamination and depredation in the Boyá river basin, residents of the municipal district of Gonzalo raised their voices once again.

They said the way is blocked through the natural path that connects Gonzalo with the Boya River.

They say that columns have been raised that would prevent the inhabitants of the area from accessing the river.

The residents indicated that all this happens in violation of article 126 of the Law of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.