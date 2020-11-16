Vin Diesel meets with President Luis Abinader

Actor Vin Diesel visited the National Palace today Monday, where he met with President Luis Abinader.

Diesel left the Palace at 4:25 in the afternoon. He was accompanied by a woman and was escorted by two security vehicles.

After being approached by journalists about the meeting with Abinader, the protagonist of “Fast and Furious” only said “INCREDIBLE”.

The Dominican Republic is one of the favorite places of Mark Sinclair Vincent, the 53-year-old actor’s real name.