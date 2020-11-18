Habitat Dominicana benefits 5,700 families in vulnerable conditions

Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic manages to benefit more than 5,700 people from different communities and provinces in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cyclonic season. The organization was able to impact thousands of families thanks to the generosity of individual donors, corporations, and organizations who, motivated by the need of the most vulnerable, joined the “Homes, Communities + Hope” campaign.

Cesarina Fabián, director of Habitat Dominicana, explains that “the call to stay at home is difficult for a country with a 54.8% labor informality, and where a large part of the families live in houses with qualitative and quantitative structural deficiencies, overcrowding, unconventional electronic systems, among others; in this situation, quarantine or confinement is a frustrating and painful decision because of having to stay in a house with unsuitable conditions.”

To mitigate this situation, Habitat Dominicana reached vulnerable families in communities of San Juan de la Maguana, Azua, San Cristóbal, Haina, Samaná, Santiago and some areas of Santo Domingo.

With the intention that each person has a decent and healthy place to live, through the Housing, Communities + Hope campaign, Habitat Dominicana brought hygiene kits to families for health protection against COVID-19, resilience kits with tools keys, and a guide of techniques with instructions to strengthen your homes in the face of hurricanes; as well as home repairs and improvements to drive the market’s recovery and be an engine for economic reactivation.

“The families reached by this campaign feel protected and have elements that have become a primary need for their protection and that of their families,” says Fabián.

Among the companies that made this noble cause possible were ADOCEM, ADEMI Multiple Bank, High-Level Commission for the Prevention of Covid-19 via NGO Alliance, Dominican Watchman National, Grupo Ramos, Whirlpool, the Ponte Alert Consortium: Plan International – Oxfam – Humanity & Inclusion – Alternative City and personalities such as Ciudad de Ángeles, chef Leandro Díaz, Gary de Arriba, Miralba Ruíz, Pavel Núñez, Yadhira Pimentel, as well as the support of community leaders and church pastors, “who from their different platforms they echoed our cause to mobilize hearts and put the love of God into action through this aid,” listed its director.

Habitat Dominicana continues its social work and in the search for allies, individuals, companies, and personalities who want to continue supporting communities not only to respond to COVID-19 and the situations left by the hurricane season but also to reduce the deficit in the qualitative and quantitative housing development of our country and continue working on its vision, a world where each person has a decent place to live.

Habitat Dominicana’s commitment does not stop, “we will continue with new home construction projects, adapting to the new times, incorporating new construction technologies, access to housing microfinance, so that more families can build progressively or make improvements. or repairs and have a safe place. In the same way, we will continue to support families, through training on important topics such as health, housing, healthy environment, economic reactivation, reduction and mitigation of risks in the face of vulnerabilities, among others ”, assures Fabián.

There are many families to help, so Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic invites you to get involved and donate through habitatdominicana.org. To follow the development of the campaign, visit their social networks @habitatdominicana.

Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic

Habitat for Humanity is a global non-profit, non-governmental organization that works to ensure that each person has a decent place to live through programs focused on housing microfinance, minimizing risk, and increasing the response to disasters.

Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic empowers families to create strength, stability, and self-sufficiency through the housing. Since the beginning of its work in 1986, the institution has carried out more than 30 thousand housing solutions and impacted around 160 thousand people.