Jill Biden taps Dominican lawyer for top post

Santo Domingo.- The wife of the president-elect of the United States, Jill Biden, labeled the Dominican lawyer Julissa Reynoso, designated as the chief of the First Lady’s cabinet, as a strategist with a heart and passion for public service.

Jill Biden made the statement hours after her husband announced the appointment of Reynoso and five other Latinos in important positions in the White House and the Government as of January 20.

“For me the chief of staff, it was important to find someone with deep experience and understanding of the government,” added Biden’s wife in a brief statement sent to NBC News that was published yesterday, regarding the appointment of Julissa and the other officials chosen by her husband.