Despite curfew Dominican Republic traffic accidents jump 8.5%

Santo Domingo.- Between January and September the main trauma centers in the country jointly registered 20,469 traffic accidents, a figure that exceeds by 8.5% the one reported in 2019, when 18,862 people were admitted to these centers with an injury resulting from an auto accident.

On Tuesday, the director of the Ney Arias Lora Hospital, Julio Landrón, alerted the authorities about an increase in traffic accidents registered close to the curfew.

This indicates that, despite COVID-19 and the mobility restriction due to the curfew, traffic accidents have not been controlled in the country.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Dominican Republic ranks second of the 182 countries belonging to the United Nations with the most deaths from traffic accidents in relation to its population.