Local downpours will be recorded throughout Dominican Republic

The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) predicts that today there will be downpours that could be moderate locally, with thunderstorms and wind gusts sometimes over the northeast, southeast, central mountain range, Greater Santo Domingo, and the National District due to the incidence of a trough associated with the frontal system.

Temperatures will remain cool in much of the Dominican Republic, with the maximums ranging between 28ºC and 30ºC (82-86°F) and the minimum between 22ºC and 24 degrees Celsius (72-75°F).

In the Greater Santo Domingo province, it will be partly cloudy and there will be scattered rains and occasional thunderstorms.

In the National District, it will be cloudy at times with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow Sunday the rains should decrease.